Greenvale Capital LLP Purchases 679,051 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679,051 shares during the period. Accel Entertainment accounts for 6.2% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenvale Capital LLP owned about 0.06% of Accel Entertainment worth $56,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after buying an additional 645,504 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 113.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 331,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 21.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,297,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 230,231 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 133.7% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 368,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 210,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 27.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,960,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,404 shares of company stock worth $1,624,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

ACEL stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.71 and a beta of 1.31. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

