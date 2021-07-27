Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GPI opened at $165.60 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $80.66 and a 52-week high of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.60.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

