GXChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.48 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 27th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001188 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $31.38 million and $5.48 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000114 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000076 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,434,259 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

