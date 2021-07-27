H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $30.67 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Danske upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.84.

OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.49.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $692.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

