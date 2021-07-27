Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HSC. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 2.17. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Harsco’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Harsco by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Harsco by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

