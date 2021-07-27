Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.23. 18,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,262. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.77.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

