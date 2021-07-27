Hathor Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. Hathor has a total market cap of $89.30 million and $2.71 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hathor has traded up 60.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

