Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 159.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 325.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.57. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 24.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Holtaway acquired 5,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $131,415.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,153 shares of company stock worth $165,907. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

