HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Releases Earnings Results

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 28.32%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

