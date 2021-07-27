Head to Head Comparison: Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) and Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)

Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) and Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mendocino Brewing and Kirin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mendocino Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Kirin 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and Kirin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A Kirin 3.73% 6.31% 2.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Kirin shares are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Mendocino Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and Kirin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kirin $17.71 billion 0.94 $676.19 million $0.82 23.02

Kirin has higher revenue and earnings than Mendocino Brewing.

Volatility & Risk

Mendocino Brewing has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirin has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kirin beats Mendocino Brewing on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mendocino Brewing Company Profile

Mendocino Brewing Co., Inc. engages in brewing, production, and sale of beer and malt beverages. It operates through the Brewing Operations, Tavern and Tasting Room Operations in the U.S.; and Canada and the Distributor Operations in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Laybourn, Norman Franks and John Scahill in 1983 and is headquartered in Ukiah, CA.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business. The company's products include beer, happo-shu, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, fruit juices, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products. In addition, the company engages in the factories and theme park businesses; management and operation of a chain of Kirin City beer pubs; and manufacture and sale of amino acids and nucleic acids for pharmaceutical and industrial use bulk pharmaceuticals, as well as margarine, jams, and honey. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of Coca-Cola products and other soft drinks, and sake and other food products; as well as manufacture and supply of Four Roses bourbon; and acts as an insurance agent. The company was formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, Limited and changed its name to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited in July 2007. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

