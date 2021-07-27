Head to Head Review: Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) & Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Marathon Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oasis Petroleum and Marathon Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 2 1 8 0 2.55 Marathon Oil 0 7 11 0 2.61

Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $92.90, suggesting a potential downside of 0.85%. Marathon Oil has a consensus target price of $13.16, suggesting a potential upside of 11.24%. Given Marathon Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Oasis Petroleum.

Dividends

Oasis Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Marathon Oil pays out -13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marathon Oil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Marathon Oil -44.69% -5.80% -3.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Marathon Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $1.08 billion 1.74 -$3.69 billion N/A N/A Marathon Oil $3.09 billion 3.02 -$1.45 billion ($1.16) -10.20

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Oasis Petroleum.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Oasis Petroleum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The Midstream segment offers midstream services, such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing and, gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flowback water gathering, and disposal; and water distribution. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 401,766 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,396 net leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, as well as approximately 152.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. As of December 31, 2020, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 674 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 298 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

