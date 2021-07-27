Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

HCSG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

