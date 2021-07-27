HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.63. 181,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.92 million, a PE ratio of 102.17 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28.

HSTM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

