Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.52 Million

Analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce $163.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.06 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $162.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $641.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $623.00 million to $670.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $654.46 million, with estimates ranging from $621.09 million to $695.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. 3,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,709. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Heartland Express by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

