Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

