Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%.

Shares of HSII stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.96 million, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.90. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $46.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In other news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

