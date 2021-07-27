Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094,718 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Helius Medical Technologies were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HSDT opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.14). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 200.84% and a negative net margin of 2,362.52%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

