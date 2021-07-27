Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of HLX stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,075,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 3.43. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

