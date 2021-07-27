Herc Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Herc in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of HRI opened at $122.18 on Monday. Herc has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $122.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Herc by 87.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at about $23,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

