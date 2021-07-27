Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the June 30th total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 69,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.5403 per share. This is a positive change from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HXGBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.