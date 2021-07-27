Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $58.77. 27,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,913. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

