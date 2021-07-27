Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $31.89 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTH has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.13.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of HTH opened at $31.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.