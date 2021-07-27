Hilton Worldwide (HLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $132.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.41.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

