HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Down 3.4%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.09. Approximately 437,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,590,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.