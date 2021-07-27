Hive Price Up 30% Over Last 7 Days (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Hive has traded 30% higher against the dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $143.75 million and $23.08 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000113 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000437 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 120.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000070 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 417,911,265 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.