Holo (HOT) Price Reaches $0.0062

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, Holo has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $174.62 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00050274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.81 or 0.00805887 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Holo

Holo is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

