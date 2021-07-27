Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.32

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$38.32 and last traded at C$37.77, with a volume of 72881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$47.00 target price on Home Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.14.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 9.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.35.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.81 million. Analysts predict that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.6737095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.