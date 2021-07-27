HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

