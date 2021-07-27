Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in July

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of HNGKY stock remained flat at $$23.60 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 560. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.30. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $26.41.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

