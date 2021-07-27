Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in July

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of HNGKY stock remained flat at $$23.60 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 560. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.30. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $26.41.
About Hongkong Land
