Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) Short Interest Up 1,545.0% in July

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,400 shares, an increase of 1,545.0% from the June 30th total of 42,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZAC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $287,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HZAC opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Horizon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Horizon Acquisition Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

