Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in July

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of HCHOF opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

