Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to post sales of $21.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.74 million. Howard Bancorp reported sales of $20.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year sales of $87.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million.

HBMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Howard Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $368.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 104,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,089 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 525,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 49,744 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

