HRT Financial LP Buys 1,837 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 63.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Integer were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Integer by 54.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Integer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth $217,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Integer by 11.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.28.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITGR. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

