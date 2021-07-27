HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 39,394 Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,866,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,934,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,945,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,900,000.

NBSTU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

