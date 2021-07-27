HRT Financial LP Invests $406,000 in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,681,000 after buying an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after buying an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,633,000 after buying an additional 489,908 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,844,000 after buying an additional 4,338,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,270,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NLOK opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.26. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.