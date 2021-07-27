HRT Financial LP Makes New $449,000 Investment in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,904 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.10% of Farmers National Banc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 118,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,030 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.34. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $428.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

