HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth about $495,000.

NASDAQ:IPVIU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

