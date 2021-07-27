HRT Financial LP Purchases New Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI opened at $175.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $189.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.96.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $551,558. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

