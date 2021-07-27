HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 32,700 CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.23% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in CPS Technologies by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

CPSH opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.50 million, a PE ratio of 352.50 and a beta of 1.44.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

