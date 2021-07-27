Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.500-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.800 EPS.

NYSE HUBB traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $195.20. 4,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,133. Hubbell has a one year low of $130.69 and a one year high of $201.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.21. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.75.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

