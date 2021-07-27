Humaniq (HMQ) Trading 32.5% Higher This Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. During the last week, Humaniq has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $48,817.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00050401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.22 or 0.00802778 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

