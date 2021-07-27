Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $205.17 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.