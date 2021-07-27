Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on H shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

H stock opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.78.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

