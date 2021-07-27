Hyatt Hotels (H) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE H opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $92.21.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

