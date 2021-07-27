I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 38,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,391. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in I-Mab by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,559 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 530,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $33,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

