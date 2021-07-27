ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Update

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the June 30th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 66.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $215.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.32. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $234.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ICON Public will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

