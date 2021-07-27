IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to announce $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDACORP.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDA. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,867,000 after acquiring an additional 440,592 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 61.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after purchasing an additional 506,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 67.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,466,000 after purchasing an additional 345,543 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 5.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 71,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.37. The company had a trading volume of 132,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,959. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.94. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDACORP (IDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.