IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.75

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.75 and last traded at $105.63, with a volume of 1911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.41.

IDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,867,000 after purchasing an additional 440,592 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after purchasing an additional 506,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,466,000 after buying an additional 345,543 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after buying an additional 44,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after buying an additional 71,690 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

