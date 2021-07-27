IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.570-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.360 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.25. 12,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. IDEX has a one year low of $162.60 and a one year high of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.63.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.88.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.