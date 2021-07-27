IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.260-$6.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.570-$1.610 EPS.

IEX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.25. The stock had a trading volume of 312,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,291. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX has a 1-year low of $162.60 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.88.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

